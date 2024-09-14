China accuses Germany of heightening security risks in Taiwan Strait

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Saturday accused Berlin of escalating security risks in the Taiwan Strait, following the passage of two German military vessels through the sensitive waters the previous day.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed on Friday that the frigate Baden-Wuerttemberg and the supply vessel Frankfurt am Main sailed through the strait."The German side's behaviour increases security risks and sends incorrect signals," Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. China's Li said that the People's Liberation Army had sent sea and air forces to "monitor and warn off" the German vessels.Beijing's troops in the area would "resolutely counter all threats and provocations", Li added.The two vessels were headed from South Korea to the Philippines, German defence ministry officials said.Pistorius said on Friday that the course charted by the vessels was "the shortest route"."It is the safest route given the weather conditions. And these are international waters, so we are sailing through them."

News.Az