China accuses West of militarizing Oceania

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Australia, along with Britain and the United States, keep pursuing a policy of militarizing the South Pacific, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Australia, together with the United States and Britain, form a military bloc in the region and encourage an arms race without discussing relevant issues with the countries of Oceania,” Zhao Lijian said commenting on the Australian side’s concern about the intensification of cooperation between Beijing and the Solomon Islands in the field of security.

Lijian noted that Western countries are destabilizing the situation in the region by their actions.

He also added that Australia should rethink its mistakes and change this policy.

