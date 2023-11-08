China agreed with US to work toward Xi-Biden summit, says Beijing

China on Wednesday revealed it has agreed with the US to work for a possible summit between their leaders in San Francisco later this month, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Both China and the US agree to work together toward a summit in San Francisco,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman of China’s Foreign Ministry, in response to reports on a possible meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Wang, however, said the path towards the summit “won’t be plain sailing.”

“Nor can we leave it to autopilot to get us there (San Francisco),” said Wang, according to Beijing-based daily Global Times.

Washington is set to host an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where regional leaders will convene in the US city.

The US has been pushing to materialize summit between Xi and Biden, which, if happens, will be a major highlight of the global event in San Francisco.

Xi and Biden met for their first summit in Indonesia last November as the world’s top two economies move to stabilize bilateral ties, which have seen trouble since the administration of former President Donald Trump.

