China aims to strengthen military relations with Vietnam, says senior official

China will further promote the sound and steady development of military-to-military relations with Vietnam, said Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, during his visit to Vietnam from Thursday to Saturday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zhang met respectively with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, Vietnamese president, and Pham Minh Chinh, Vietnamese prime minister.Vietnam bears in mind China's help in its struggle for national independence and socialist construction, said To Lam, adding that his country regards the development of friendly relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy.Vietnam always firmly abides by the one-China policy, he said.Noting that bilateral defense relations have taken new steps, Lam expressed hopes to further deepen practical cooperation, enhance strategic mutual trust, work together to cope with threats and challenges, and jointly safeguard regional and world peace and stability.Zhang said China cherishes the traditional friendship between the two parties, countries and militaries.China is willing to work with Vietnam to fully implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, and keep strengthening exchanges and cooperation in fields like politics, economy, security and culture, Zhang said.China will further promote the sound and steady development of military-to-military relations with Vietnam to support the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future to a new level, he added.During the visit, Zhang also held talks with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, exchanging views on the international and regional situation and relations between the two militaries. They witnessed the signing of agreements on strengthening defense cooperation.

