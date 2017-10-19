China and Azerbaijan expected to sign agreement on tourism exchange

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement is expected to be signed between China and Azerbaijan for the exchange of tourism.

China sees Azerbaijan as one of the key areas for cooperation in the field of tourism and is always ready for cooperation in this field. This opinion was voiced by the Deputy Minister of Chinese State Tourism Administration, Du Jiang at the meeting with Azerbaijani ambassador to China, Akram Zeynalli.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the field of tourism.

Ambassador Zeynalli noted that there are direct flights between Azerbaijan and China, as well as simplified visas for Chinese tourists since 2016, adding that there is great potential for further development of bilateral relations in tourism.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the signing of the relevant document on the implementation of large-scale tourism exchange between China and Azerbaijan, and both sides expressed their interest in signing the document as soon as possible.

News.Az

News.Az