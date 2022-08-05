China announces sanctions on US House Speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Friday announced sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family members following the senior US official’s visit to Taiwan earlier this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ministry slammed Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a gross inference in China’s internal affairs.

Beijing also announced at least eight “countermeasures” against the US over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, which was not mentioned in her official tour agenda.

"It gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the One-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

The Chinese ministry called Pelosi's visit an “egregious provocation.”

"China decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People’s Republic of China," it added.

Pelosi is the first sitting US House speaker who visited Taiwan in the past 25 years.

News.Az