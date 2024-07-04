China assumes SCO presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has assumed the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for 2024-2025.

This is reflected in the Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states, which was signed at the SCO summit in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, News.Az reports.SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming thanked Kazakhstan for the productive work as the Chair during the meeting of the SCO Council of the Heads of State."Before concluding, I’d like to thank the Republic of Kazakhstan for the productive work as the Chair as well as congratulate the People’s Republic of China on the beginning of the presidency of the Organization, said the SCO Secretary General," he noted.

