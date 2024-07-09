China, Belarus conduct joint military exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Belarus are conducting joint military exercises near the Polish border through July 19, deepening diplomatic and defense ties in a check against NATO after Minsk joined the Beijing- and Moscow-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) last week.

The exercises began Monday and in the southwestern city of Brest, near the borders of Poland and Ukraine, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry. The drills will include a response to a simulated terrorist attack, such as landing at the scene of an incident from the sea or a river, rescuing hostages and fighting in densely populated areas.Chinese troops from the Northern Theater Command, which covers Russia and the Korean Peninsula, are taking part, the People's Liberation Army Daily, the official newspaper of China's military, reported.Minsk is allied with Moscow and has supported its war with Ukraine. It has joint forces with the Russian military and is home to Russian tactical nuclear weapons. In June, it participated in a Russian tactical nuclear exercise.China and Belarus share interests in terms of tensions with both the U.S., which supports Ukraine, and NATO. China has been wary of NATO's expanding influence in the Asia-Pacific region, saying it undermines regional peace and stability.The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the size of NATO forces near the Polish border was rapidly growing, Reuters reported on Tuesday. A diplomatic source in Beijing said the exercises were aimed at checking NATO.A Chinese military delegation visited Minsk from Saturday to Monday, discussing how to organize the military exercises and other matters.The two countries are also deepening diplomatic relations. The SCO held a summit in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana on Thursday, where Belarus became the 10th member of the organization.China has been promoting a multipolar world to break away from the U.S.-dominated international order and has been working to build relationships with the developing countries of the Global South. The SCO framework is a key part of its efforts to counter the U.S.On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Astana and conveyed his congratulations on the country's SCO membership. Xi said with the efforts of both sides, the relationship between the countries will develop in a healthy manner.Following the SCO summit, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov visited Beijing and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday. Wang expressed a desire to make the SCO stronger and more practical.Ryzhenkov conveyed his congratulations on China's assumption of the SCO chair, pledging to adhere to the practice of multipolarity and jointly address global issues.

News.Az