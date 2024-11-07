China braces for increased U.S. tensions in the event of Trump election win

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory and expressed hope that both sides can "find the right way to get along in the new era," News.Az reports citing Deutsche Welle.

Xi called for strengthened dialogue between both powers to properly manage differences and said the international community would expect them to "respect each other (and) co-exist peacefully."The US-China rivalry has intensified since Trump was first elected in 2016. With Trump's return to the White House, experts say tensions between the two sides could further escalate in the coming years."Although Trump may be less inclined towards military conflict, he is quite suspicious of China in other areas, even harboring a certain degree of hostility," said Chong Ja Ian, a political science associate professor at the National University of Singapore.Such hostility is expected to be particularly evident in Sino-US trade wars, as analysts warn of potential "shocks" caused by Trump's economic policy."There's going to be probably big shifts in how the US engages with the rest of the world, including maybe first of all with China," said Ilaria Mazzocco, deputy director of the Trustee Chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).If Trump follows through on his campaign promises, Beijing could face a significant challenge: a 60% tariff on all Chinese exports to the US.This move could further destabilize China's already fragile economy, which is currently grappling with rising youth unemployment, a sluggish real estate market and government debt issues.An analysis report released earlier this year by the Swiss bank UBS indicates that a 60% tariff on Chinese imports could reduce China's projected economic expansion by as much as 2.5 percentage points, which is half the country's growth target of 5%.Mazzocco said while the current US President Joe Biden's economic and trade policy towards China is also tough, Trump's approach would escalate tensions further and hit large parts of the economy."While the Biden administration had a significant focus on some strategic technologies, Trump is likely to come in with broader concerns about the US economy, and I think much more willingness to push for decoupling in larger swaths of the economy," she told DW.Chong said Beijing understands it may face a relatively "hostile" US policy under Trump and is more "on the guard."Mazzocco pointed out that Beijing has already shown signs of retaliation against US trade restrictions by imposing new tariffs on specific American industries. China has also tried to diversify its markets as a way to make the Chinese economy "more resilient to shocks," she said.US under Trump no longer 'policeman of the world'

News.Az