China calls for collective efforts to maintain peace amidst global changes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Friday called on countries to pool their efforts to promote peace and stability as the world is in a time of change, News.A zreports citing Xinhua news agency.

In his keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Dong called on members of the international society to show mutual respect, treat each other with sincerity and seek common grounds while reserving differences.In the meantime, they should be open and inclusive, engage in win-win cooperation that benefits all parties, and work together to achieve lasting peaceful coexistence, Dong said.He also called for joint efforts to promote a multipolar world featuring equality and order.Chinese armed forces will resolutely implement the Global Security Initiative and stand ready to build a new model of security partnerships with militaries around the world, Dong added.Themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," this year's forum is attended by more than 1,800 guests from over 100 countries and international organizations.

News.Az