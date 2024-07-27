China calls for international conference on Israel-Palestine conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has proposed hosting an international conference aimed at finding a lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Fu Tsung, China’s permanent representative to the UN, made this announcement during a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza’s humanitarian situation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Fu Tsung highlighted that recent talks among Palestinian factions in Beijing had achieved a key consensus, advancing the goal of Palestinian self-governance. China strongly supports the creation of an independent Palestinian state and advocates for a more inclusive and effective international peace conference to set a timeline and roadmap for implementing the two-state solution.On July 23, China Central Television reported that the PRC authorities provided a venue for Palestine to hold reconciliation consultations in Beijing on July 21-23.Representatives of Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad and 11 other groups met in Beijing and agreed to establish a Palestinian "National Unity Government".The talks between representatives of Palestinian factions ended with the signing of a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity.

News.Az