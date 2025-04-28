China calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Monday urged India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” as the two countries reportedly exchanged fire at the Line of Control (LoC) for a fourth night in a row in the wake of a deadly attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“China hopes that the two sides will exercise restraint, meet each other halfway, properly handle relevant differences through dialogue and consultation and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“China welcomes all measures that will help cool down the situation,” Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

The April 22 attack killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and was one of the deadliest armed attacks in the Himalayan region since 2000.

India, without offering any evidence, has implied cross-border linkages of the attackers, while Pakistan has strongly denied any involvement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a neutral probe into the incident.

