China conducts clinical trials of 11 coronavirus vaccines

Currently, China is conducting clinical trials of 11 vaccines against the disease caused by the coronavirus. As Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said on Friday at the Global Science and Life Health Forum in Beijing, four vaccines have already entered Phase Three of clinical trials, TASS reports.

According to him, "the epidemic is still spreading in the entire world and is still not fully controlled." He stressed that "in autumn and winter a new outbreak may emerge, the situation in the sphere of prevention and control of the disease is still very serious."

The minister also added that in fighting the coronavirus outbreak China has always put the international scientific and technical cooperation first and fulfilled its international obligations in accordance with principles of openness and transparency. The official also pointed out that China had submitted the information on the coronavirus timely to the World Health Organization (WHO) which provided a major groundwork to conduct medical studies and develop pharmaceuticals worldwide.

News.Az