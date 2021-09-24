China declares all crypto-currency transactions illegal
China's central bank has announced that all transactions of crypto-currencies are illegal, effectively banning digital tokens such as Bitcoin, BBC reports.
"Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China said, warning it "seriously endangers the safety of people's assets".
China is one of the world's largest crypto-currency markets.
Fluctuations there often impact the global price of crypto-currencies.
The price of Bitcoin fell by more than $2,000 (£1,460) in the wake of the Chinese announcement.
