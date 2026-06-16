China denies EU claim over Russian troop training

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Beijing on Tuesday rejected an allegation made by the European Union’s foreign policy chief that Chinese military personnel had trained Russian troops involved in the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Speaking at a meeting of the EU’s 27 foreign ministers in Luxembourg, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc had verified reports regarding the alleged training and was carefully assessing their implications.

China’s Foreign Ministry denied the allegation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the claim had “no factual basis” and described it as “slander and defamation.”

Kallas also stated that EU foreign ministers agreed during the same meeting to impose sanctions on several Chinese entities.

News.Az