China donates anti-narcotics inspection devices to Indonesia

The handover ceremony of China-aid anti-narcotics inspection devices to Indonesia was held in Jakarta on Friday, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong and Indonesian National Narcotics Board Head Marthinus Hukom, along with over 80 officials and representatives, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

"During Indonesian President Prabowo's recent visit to China, the two sides issued a joint statement, stating our commitment to jointly combat transnational crimes such as drug manufacturing and trafficking," Wang said at the ceremony.He noted that the handover of anti-narcotics inspection devices is a concrete step toward implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, adding that it also reflects the shared determination of China and Indonesia to address global challenges through partnership and cooperation. Wang expressed confidence that the devices would enhance Indonesia's ability to combat drug-related crimes, maintain social stability, and ensure public safety.Marthinus expressed deep gratitude for China's support, emphasizing that the devices would significantly boost Indonesia's anti-narcotics capabilities. "These devices will undoubtedly enhance our capacity to prevent and combat drug-related crimes," he said, adding that he hoped for further bilateral cooperation in drug control efforts.During the ceremony, Wang and Marthinus signed the handover certificate on behalf of their respective governments.

