China examines Russian strategies for dealing with Western sanctions

China is analyzing Russia's strategies for countering Western sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

According to the newspaper, Beijing has established a special "interagency group" to assess the effects of sanctions on Russia and provide regular reports to the country's leadership. The aim of this initiative is to learn from Russia's experience in minimizing the impact of Western restrictions. To support this effort, Chinese officials are said to frequently visit Moscow to meet with representatives from the Russian Central Bank, the Finance Ministry, and other agencies.China is also interested in Russian "incentives for the development of domestic production" in the face of sanctions pressure, one of the newspaper's sources said. According to The Wall Street Journal, Beijing may fear that if the situation around Taiwan escalates, the United States and its allies may impose sanctions on China similar to those imposed on Russia in connection with the Ukrainian conflict.The newspaper's sources emphasized that the work of this group does not mean that China is preparing an invasion. The Chinese Foreign Ministry told the newspaper that Beijing was committed to "conducting normal exchanges and cooperation with all countries in the world, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit."Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session on November 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West had tried to deal Russia a crushing blow and cut it off from global politics and economy, but had failed.

