China explores integrating laser weapons into submarines to counter threats

China is looking to enhance its underwater capabilities with a feasibility study on the potential integration of laser weapons into submarines.

An article published in the Chinese journal Command Control & Simulation highlighted the increasing challenges faced by underwater vehicles due to sophisticated anti-submarine technologies, News.Az reports.Traditional defense tactics, such as changing speed, direction, and depth, provide limited effectiveness against modern anti-submarine aircraft equipped with powerful detection and weapon systems.To address these advanced threats, the article suggests that directed energy weapons could offer a more updated and effective means of defense for submarines. If the integration proceeds, this development could align perfectly with Beijing's transition to electric- and nuclear-powered submarines, which can supply the necessary power for high-energy laser weapons.Integrating a laser weapon into an underwater vehicle presents significant challenges due to specific installation requirements.The article argued that most submarines have limited internal space, making it difficult to accommodate an effective laser cooling system. To address this issue, the journal suggested that Beijing could develop a modular fiber laser similar to the one manufactured by Lockheed Martin. This laser system uses flexible optical fibers, which can be coiled to save space and improve cooling efficiency.

