China fires back at NATO over Russia support accusations

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China has forcefully urged NATO to "seriously reflect" on its role in global security, hitting back against accusations from the military alliance regarding Beijing's relationship with Moscow.

The diplomatic friction follows recent remarks from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who stated that the alliance is closely monitoring China's actions, including suspected sanction circumvention and the supply of dual-use goods to Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "We are not naive. We follow everything exactly," Rutte told reporters, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called on the alliance to abandon its outdated mindset. "As a Cold War relic, it needs to seriously reflect on what role it has played with what kind of impact on peace and stability in today's world," Lin said during a press conference in Beijing. He added that NATO must correct its "wrong perception of China" and stop shifting blame.

Lin maintained that China has held an objective stance on the war in Ukraine, actively pushing for peace talks while strictly controlling the export of dual-use items and refusing to supply lethal weapons to either side.

BRICS Security Chiefs to Convene in India

The diplomatic sparring matches a broader push by Beijing to strengthen alternative international coalitions. China's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New Delhi, India, to attend the 16th meeting of BRICS national security advisers.

The high-level summit will focus on navigating conventional and non-conventional security challenges, with member states emphasizing a shared commitment to multilateralism and reforming global governance amid a volatile geopolitical landscape.

News.Az