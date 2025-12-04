China, France must overcome 'differences', Macron tells Xi

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron told Chinese President Xi Jinping that France and China must work to overcome their “differences,” as the two leaders met in Beijing on Thursday.

"Sometimes there are differences, but it is our responsibility to overcome them for the greater good," Macron told Xi during the meeting, News.Az reports, citing French media.

The Chinese leader echoed Macron, calling for "more stable" ties with France during their talks at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi said China was willing to work with France "to exclude any interference" and "make the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France more stable".

Macron and his wife Brigitte were given a grand welcome by Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the Great Hall of the People, where the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold weather.

"We must continue to work towards peace and stability in the world, and in Ukraine and other regions affected by war," Macron told Xi, adding: "Our capacity to work together is decisive."

The French president also called for rebalancing trade ties, and urged Xi to work with G7 countries for rules-based economic governance.

Macron, visiting China for the fourth time since taking office in 2017, is also expected to meet with Premier Li Qiang before travelling to Chengdu, where two giant pandas loaned to France were recently returned.

Macron has sought to pressure Xi to help secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, as the war with Russia drags into a fourth winter.

News.Az