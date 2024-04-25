China hails progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

China welcomes the progress made by the two countries in the normalization process, said Spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin as he commented on the outcome of the 8th meeting of the State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

“Both Azerbaijan and Armenia are China’s friends and cooperation partners. We hope Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue working together to resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation and advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” Wang Wenbin added.

