Yandex metrika counter

China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

  • World
  • Share
China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said in a news briefing.

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose, Wu said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      