China hits milestone of 200M vaccine shots administered

China said on Wednesday it has administered 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, including jabs for a large majority of its medical personnel.

According to the National Health Commission (NHC), recipients of the 200 million doses administered include around 80% of all medical personnel, public broadcaster CGTN reported.

The figure means China, which started a mass immunization drive this January and has also covered non-Chinese citizens in its campaign, is second after the US in terms of total shots administered.

The vaccination rate in the country has climbed to 12.2%, placing it eighth in the world, according to state-run daily Global Times.

China is only using vaccines developed by local companies Sinovac, Sinopharm, and CanSino, with no jab manufactured abroad approved for use in the country.

Fosun Pharma, a leading Chinese healthcare group, has also sent its COVID-19 vaccine to China’s state regulator for market review.

The mRNA jab, which was submitted this past Sunday, has been developed in collaboration with German firm BioNTech.

