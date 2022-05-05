China hopes conflict in Ukraine will end soon

China is hopeful for a speedy solution to the conflict in Ukraine, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“China hopes that the conflict in Ukraine will end as soon as possible,” said Zhao Lijian, calling on all parties concerned to resolve it by diplomatic means.

The spokesman reiterated that China will continue to play a constructive role in the Ukrainian issue.

“We hope that all parties concerned will stop adding fuel to the fire of the Ukrainian issue and encourage the relevant conflicting parties to sit down at the negotiating table and resolve the problem diplomatically," Zhao Lijian said.

The diplomat stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear.

