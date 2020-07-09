China landslides leave at least 14 dead or missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rains and landslides in China have left at least 14 people dead or missing over the past day, burying houses and causing scenic areas to temporarily shut, according to the Times of India.

Six people have been unreachable since a landslide in southwestern Guizhou province hit three villages on Wednesday, local authorities said.

At least 156 people have been relocated, and six who were trapped had to be rescued after the incident.

Photos from the scene showed rescue workers clad in bright orange uniforms combing through mud and rubble in the mountainous regions of Tongren city, where infrastructure had been reduced to a heap.

