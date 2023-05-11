China launches cargo ship on mission to space station

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Wednesday successfully launched into space its Tianzhou 6 cargo ship, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement, the domestically built Long March 7-Y7 rocket carried the cargo vessel into orbit, where it will carry supplies and equipment to China's Tiangong space station.

The rocket blasted off at 9.22 p.m. (1322GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in China's southern Hainan province, said the statement released on the station's Twitter account.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), announced the success of the launch mission.

News.Az