China launches first module of new space station

China has launched a key module of a new permanent space station, the latest in Beijing's increasingly ambitious space program, BBC reports.

The Tianhe module - which contains living quarters for crew members - was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on a Long March-5B rocket.

China hopes to have the new station operational by 2022.

The only space station currently in orbit is the International Space Station, from which China is excluded.

China has been a late starter when it comes to space exploration. It was only in 2003 that it sent its first astronaut into orbit, making it the third country to do so, after the Soviet Union and the US.

So far, China has sent two previous space stations into orbit. The Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2 were trial stations though, single modules that allowed only relatively short stays by astronauts.

The new, 66-tonne, multi-module station is set to be operational for at least 10 years.

Tianhe is the core component. It is 16.6m long and 4.2m wide. It will provide power and propulsion, and contains the life support technologies and living quarters required by visiting astronauts.

The first of these could arrive in June, in their Shenzhou-12 capsule.

But Beijing will have to carry out many more launches to fully equip the station and get it to completion, hopefully by the end of next year. The complex will orbit the Earth at an altitude of 340 to 450km (210-280 miles).

The only current space station in orbit is the ISS which is a collaboration of Russia, the US, Canada, Europe and Japan. China has been blocked from participating in it.

The ISS is due to be retired after 2024, which could potentially leave Tiangong as the only space station in Earth's orbit.

