China launches large-scale military exercises around Taiwan

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has launched large-scale military exercises with live fire exercise in six areas around Taiwan, News.Az reports citing China’s Central Television.

The drills will continue till August 7.

China’s Global Times said on Wednesday that the drills will involve J-20 and J-11 fighter jets, H-6K strategic bombers, 052D project torpedo boat destroyers, 056A project corvettes. Apart from that, the Chinese army will use DF-11 shorter-range ballistic missiles and DF-17 hypersonic systems. It is planned to fire conventional rockets directly over Taiwan to hit hypothetical targets east of its coastline.

The drills were announced shortly after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

News.Az