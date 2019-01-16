China launches maritime silk road satellite data service

+ ↺ − 16 px

A maritime silk road satellite data service center has opened in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, according to the website of State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, Xinhua reports.

The data service center, providing standard data products, value-added products and satellite remote sensing application system, will be widely used in areas including land, forestry, environmental protection, water resources, agriculture, disaster alleviation, weather and oceans.

By the end of 2018, the center had been able to receive, store, process and distribute real-time remote sensing data from 26 domestic satellites.

The center, whose data covers the provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Hainan and Sichuan, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, was constructed by Fujian Electronics and Information Group.

