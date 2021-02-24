China launches new remote sensing satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Wednesday launched a new satellite into space to study electromagnetic environment detection, local media reported.

The remote sensing satellite – named Yaogan-33 – carried by Indigenously developed rocket Long March-4C was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in North West China's Gansu province, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

The country has sent at least 89 spacecraft into space last year with around 39 launching events, it added.

The satellite will study electromagnetic environment detection and carry out related technical tests during its trip.

Meanwhile, China's National Space Administration said the country’s first Mars probe, Tianwen-1, successfully entered the Mars parking orbit at 6:29 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2229GMT Tuesday).

The probe will operate in the orbit for three months, said the space agency, with all payloads onboard the orbiter powered on, according to the daily.

Tianwen-1 entered the orbit of the red planet on Feb. 10 after seven months of space travel of 475 million kilometers (295 million miles).

The country's space agency said the 3000N engine was ignited at 7:52 p.m. local time (1152GMT) to “decelerate Tianwen-1.”

Tianwen-1, designed to complete orbiting, landing and roving in one mission, was scheduled to take about 10 Earth days to complete one circle.

