China offers military training for personnel from African nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will provide Africa with 1 billion yuan ($140 million) in military assistance grants, as well as training for 6,000 military personnel and 1,000 police and law enforcement officers, President Xi Jinping announced at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Additionally, China will invite 500 young African military officers to visit the country, the president noted, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Xi Jinping stated, “China is committed to helping Africa enhance its capacity for maintaining peace and stability independently, prioritizing Africa in implementing the Global Security Initiative (GSI). We aim to promote the mutual reinforcement of high-quality development and greater security and work together with Africa to uphold world peace and stability.”

News.Az