China once again urges US to stop arming Taiwan

China once again urges US to stop arming Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has reiterated that "Taiwan independence" is incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait, warning that any provocations by pro-independence forces will be met with countermeasures.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Mao emphasized China's commitment to regional peace and stability, which she said is recognized by other countries in the region, News.Az reports, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Mao reiterated that Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan issue is an internal affair that should not involve external interference. She called on the United States to uphold the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, urging it to stop arming Taiwan and to refrain from sending signals that could encourage separatist forces."If the U.S. truly cares about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it must first and foremost oppose 'Taiwan independence'," Mao added.The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched ‘Joint Sword-2024B’ military drills near Taiwan on Monday, according to the country’s Defense Ministry."On October 14, the PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatched its troops of army, navy, air force and rocket force to conduct joint military drills code-named ‘Joint Sword-2024B’ in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island," the Defense Ministry said in a statement , citing Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command."With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint drills, focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas, assault on maritime and ground targets, as well as joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, so as to test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command's troops," the statement noted.According to Li Xi, "The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan Independence’ forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding national sovereignty and national unity."

News.Az