China patrolling South China Sea in response to US naval exercise with its allies

China patrolling South China Sea in response to US naval exercise with its allies

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s military announced Sunday that it would conduct air and sea patrols in the South China Sea, where the US along with the Philippines, Japan and Australia are holding joint naval exercises, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said that air and naval units under the command would conduct "joint combat patrols.”

The statement highlighted that "military activities aimed at sabotaging the situation in the region and creating crisis points are under control," without mentioning the US or the other countries.

The defense ministers of the four countries in a joint statement released on Saturday announced that they would conduct joint exercises in the South China Sea to “uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and respect for maritime rights under international law."

The statement said the exercise would take place in the area known as the West Philippine Sea, the official designation by the government of the Philippines to the parts of the South China Sea that are included in the country's exclusive economic zone.

The West Philippine Sea is subject to sovereignty disputes between China and the Philippines.

Tensions have recently escalated in the region, leading to clashes between coast guard ships of the two countries.

News.Az