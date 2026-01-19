China posts lowest birth rate since 1949

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s population fell again in 2025, hitting the lowest birth rate since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, official data shows.

By the end of last year, China’s population stood at 1.404 billion, down 3.39 million from 2024. A total of 7.92 million babies were born, lowering the birth rate to 5.63 per thousand, while deaths totaled 11.31 million, producing a negative natural growth rate of -2.41 per thousand, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The data highlights a rapidly aging society: people aged 60 and over now account for 23% of the population, including nearly 224 million aged 65 or older. The working-age population (16–59) represents just over 60% of the total.

Analysts warn the demographic decline could exacerbate labor shortages and put long-term pressure on China’s economy and social systems.

News.Az