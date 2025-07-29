China praises Malaysia's role in achieving Thai-Cambodia ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, China praised Malaysia's efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, following five days of intense fighting that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Beijing "commends and welcomes" the international community, "especially" the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Malaysia, for "actively promoting talks between the two countries," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in the Chinese capital, Beijing, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire on Monday, following a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.

The armed conflict along the disputed border between the two countries resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, including soldiers.

China will "play a constructive role for consolidating the ceasefire consensus," Guo added.

Japan also welcomed the ceasefire agreement, saying that "a sound relationship between Cambodia and Thailand is extremely important for peace and stability in the region," according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Tokyo also commended the "diplomatic efforts of all parties involved in achieving this agreement, including Malaysia as the host of the special meeting and the United States as the co-organizer," it said.

Separately, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang also welcomed the "immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during a meeting with the Malaysian prime minister in Jakarta on Tuesday, also hailed Anwar Ibrahim for brokering the ceasefire, according to the Antara news agency.

"This (ceasefire) is a breakthrough of critical importance. We want ASEAN to remain committed to resolving conflicts peacefully through consultation, discussion, and negotiation," Prabowo said.

Pakistan also welcomed the "successful conclusion" of the meeting hosted by Malaysia on the Cambodia-Thailand situation.

News.Az