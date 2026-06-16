China prioritizes rare earths in talks with Myanmar

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Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday at the start of a state visit expected to bolster his diplomatic standing as he moves to strengthen his rule following a widely condemned election earlier this year.

The five-day trip is Min Aung Hlaing’s first to the powerful neighbour since he stepped down as chief of the military in April and took on the civilian role of president in the war-torn country, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Min Aung Hlaing’s trip to China follows an official visit to India where he held talks with prime minister Narendra Modi.

“An official state visit hosted by Xi Jinping is a visible signal China is prepared to deal with Myanmar’s new administration as a full partner," Richard Horsey, senior adviser at Crisis Group, said. “India gave him a warm embrace on his recent visit, but not the full honours of an official state visit."

While the optics present a win for Min Aung Hlaing, analysts suggest that Beijing's primary focus will remain on securing its own strategic interests, which include strengthening border security and developing crucial resources such as rare earths.

China is Myanmar's leading trading partner and investor, solidifying its influence through major Belt and Road projects, including a cross-country oil and gas pipeline and a deep-sea port. Beijing also acts as a vital supplier and diplomatic ally for the Myanmar military, at times even mediating ceasefires in border regions where ethnic armies with strong ties to China hold sway.

“China's interests are not on federalism but rare earths, infrastructure, mining, and securing the economic corridor to the Indian Ocean," David Mathieson, a Thailand-based analyst monitoring Myanmar, said. "China also perceives the West in retreat from Myanmar and Beijing will assert a new suzerainty over the country."

Myanmar has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since Min Aung Hlaing orchestrated the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021. Street protests against the military coup escalated into a nationwide armed uprising, pitting the military against newly launched pro-democracy groups in addition to long-established ethnic armies.

The conflict has ravaged the impoverished nation, killing some 93,000 people and displacing more than 3.7 million.

In spite of the ongoing strife, the military engineered an election at the turn of this year that effectively excluded all major opposition groups, leading to a decisive win for an army-backed party and paving the way for Min Aung Hlaing's presidency.

News.Az