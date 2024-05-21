China rebukes South Korea, Japan lawmakers visiting Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Tuesday scolded South Korean and Japanese lawmakers for visiting Taiwan despite its strong opposition, chiding both neighbours for attending Taiwan's "so-called inauguration ceremony of the leader", News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, regarded by China as a "separatist", was officially sworn in on Monday after winning a January election.China, claiming Taiwan as part of its territory, resolutely opposes the visits, its embassies in South Korea and Japan said, and has lodged solemn representations with the two northeast Asian countries.A spokesperson for the embassy in South Korea said the move runs counter to the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership, while to Japan, the embassy there said the visit seriously contravened the spirit of Sino-Japanese commitments.China urged South Korea to take "practical actions" to safeguard overall interests of bilateral relations while it seriously urged Japan to cease "provocative political manipulation" of the Taiwan issue.It also told Japan, which has joined the United States in congratulating Lai, to avoid causing further damage to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and to their bilateral relations.

News.Az