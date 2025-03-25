China rejects allegations of attempting to interfere in Canada’s upcoming elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected allegations that Beijing plans to interfere in Canada's upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 28.

"China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and has never been interested in meddling in Canada's internal matters," spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, said during a briefing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Earlier, Reuters, citing Canadian intelligence sources, reported the "high likelihood" that China and India might have plans to influence the course of the parliamentary elections in Canada.

News.Az