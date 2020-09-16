China rejects Australian accusation of foreign interference

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Australia formally named China in a court document lodged in early September as the foreign state under investigation by police in the nation’s first foreign interference investigation.

Wang told a news briefing on Wednesday that some in Australia are spreading rumours about China, and that this does not help with the development of bilateral relations.

News.Az