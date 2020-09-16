China rejects Australian accusation of foreign interference
China will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
Australia formally named China in a court document lodged in early September as the foreign state under investigation by police in the nation’s first foreign interference investigation.
Wang told a news briefing on Wednesday that some in Australia are spreading rumours about China, and that this does not help with the development of bilateral relations.