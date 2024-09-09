China remains committed to finding political solution to Ukraine conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed on Monday that China will advocate for peace and dialogue while working to find a political resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Following a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Store, Xi said China encourages all efforts leading to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, media reported.He expressed hope that all parties will "accumulate favorable conditions for a political solution to the crisis through dialogue."Back on July 8, Chinese President Xi Jining said that Ukraine and Russia would be better served laying down their arms and finding a diplomatic solution to their problems.Jinping made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban."It is in the interests of all parties to end hostilities and find a political solution as soon as possible," TASS quoted Xi as saying."At present, following three principles is of paramount importance: preventing fire from going beyond the battlefield, preventing escalation, and preventing anyone from fueling the conflict," Xi insisted.He also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible."

News.Az