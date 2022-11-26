China reports record-high new daily coronavirus cases for third straight day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese authorities confirmed over 35,000 new daily coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours for the third straight day, according to data published by China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The country’s infection rates were about 43% higher than the week before (24,000 new daily cases).

Over 91% of coronavirus patients that remain under medical observation in China don’t have any symptoms. No coronavirus fatalities were recorded in the past day. China has reported 5,232 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

There are currently over 21,000 areas with increased or high infection levels across China, which is five times as many as a month ago.

News.Az