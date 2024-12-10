China-Russia trade exceeds $222 bln in January-November 2024 — customs

+ ↺ − 16 px

In particular, China’s imports of goods amounted to $104.19 bln (up by 4% year-on-year), while exports totaled $118.57 bln (up by 0.4%).Energy, including oil, natural gas and coal, comprise the bulk of Russian exports. Moreover, metals, timber, seafood, and agriculture products are supplied from Russia to China. Beijing exports cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment, toys, footwear, and air conditioners to Russia.Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3% in 2022 to $190 bln. In 2023, it reached a record level of $240.11 bln, having increased by 26.3%.

