China says its COVID-19 peak is over

China says its COVID-19 peak is over

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peak of the current outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China is over, a government spokesperson said Thursday, according to Xinhua.

New cases keep declining and the overall epidemic situation remains at a low level, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission said at a press conference in Beijing.

Mi said the number of new cases in Wuhan, the epicenter in central China's Hubei Province, has dropped to a single digit, with only eight cases reported on Wednesday.

Only seven new cases were reported on the Chinese mainland outside Hubei, but six were imported from overseas.

The coronavirus outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has dealt with more than 80,900 cases, 3,100 deaths and more than 63,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the outbreak a pandemic—the first since the H1N1 "swine flu" in 2009.

News.Az

News.Az