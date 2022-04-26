China says not interested in a third world war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese authorities are not interested in a third world war and support a solution to the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“No one wants to see a third world war, it is necessary to support the process of advancing peace talks [between Russia and Ukraine],” Wenbin said at a briefing, answering a question from a Western journalist, about how the Chinese Foreign Ministry evaluates the recent views of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the threat of the start of a third world war.

He said that the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine should not be allowed to become protracted. The spokesman pointed to the need to prevent negative consequences, as a result of which the Ukrainian conflict could affect not only Europe but the whole world.

“We hope that all interested parties will show composure and will not allow escalation,” Wenbin summed up.

