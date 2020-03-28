China says ready to assist Azerbaijan in fight against coronavirus

China’s State Councilor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi has sent a telegram to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

In his telegram, Wang Yi noted that since the novel coronavirus emerged, Azerbaijan has provided strong support to China in the fight against the epidemic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister expressed China’s deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support.

He stressed that the novel coronavirus is spreading throughout the world, and the infection cases have also been recorded in Azerbaijan. Wang Yi expressed his condolences to the friendly people of Azerbaijan and wished all patients swiftest possible recovery.

In his telegram, the minister described China and Azerbaijan as friendly countries and good partners.

“The Azerbaijani side is actively taking preventive measures to suppress and control the pandemic. In this regard, China is ready to assist the Azerbaijani side within its capabilities, to maintain close ties regarding the epidemiological situation, the suppression of the pandemic and the exchange of experience in controlling the disease, as well as medical treatment,” he added.

Wang Yi said he believes that the Azerbaijani side will quickly eliminate the threat of infection, and relations between the two countries will receive a new and even greater impetus for development.

