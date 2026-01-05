China says US threatens peace in Latin America

+ ↺ − 16 px

China criticized the United States’ use of force in Venezuela, saying it threatens peace in Latin America. The Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced support for today’s UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called for the immediate release of President Nicolás Maduro and reaffirmed China’s longstanding cooperation and positive communication with the Venezuelan government. Lin added that China remains committed to being a reliable partner to Latin American countries, regardless of changes in the international situation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The spokesperson also confirmed that no Chinese personnel were affected by the US strike in Venezuela.

