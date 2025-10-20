China sees steady GDP growth amid economic pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s economy expanded 5.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2025, reaching over 101.5 trillion yuan (approximately 14.3 trillion U.S. dollars), according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In the third quarter alone, GDP grew 4.8 percent compared to the same period last year, while quarterly growth stood at 1.1 percent. The tertiary industry led growth with a 5.4 percent increase, ahead of the secondary industry at 4.9 percent and the primary sector at 3.8 percent.

The NBS highlighted that China’s economy has demonstrated resilience under pressure, maintaining overall stability and steady growth. Value-added industrial output rose 6.2 percent in the first nine months, with September alone seeing a 6.5 percent increase driven by strong manufacturing and mining performance.

Value-added services reached nearly 59.3 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, representing 58.4 percent of GDP, up 0.8 percentage points from last year. Retail sales of consumer goods increased 4.5 percent year on year to 36.59 trillion yuan, with September sales up 3 percent to 4.2 trillion yuan.

Per capita disposable income reached 32,509 yuan during January–September, marking a 5.2 percent increase after adjusting for inflation. The surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.2 percent in the first three quarters, with September showing a slight decline of 0.1 percentage point.

Meanwhile, China’s fixed-asset investment fell 0.5 percent year on year to roughly 37.2 trillion yuan in the first nine months.

News.Az