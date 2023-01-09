China sends 3 satellites into orbit in its first launch of new year

China on Monday morning launched three satellites into space, the country's first space launch of the new year, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Three satellites named Shijian-23, Shiyan-22A, and Shiyan-22B were blasted off at 6 a.m. Beijing time (2200GMT Sunday) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan using a Long March-7 carrier rocket.

“It is the country's first successful launch of 2023,” the Chinese daily Global Times reported.

It was also the 459th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The satellites will be “used for scientific experiments and technical verification, in-orbit verification tests of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.”

Last week, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC) announced plans for more than 50 aerospace tasks in 2023.

It added that China's T-shaped Space Station will resume normal operations this year.

“The manned space station project will enter the stage of application and development, and China's space station will realize normalized operation in 2023,” said CASC General Manager Zhang Zhongyang.

