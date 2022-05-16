China slams G7 statement on Taiwan, Xinjiang

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Monday criticized the G7 states for their statement on Taiwan and Xinjiang.

“China expresses strong protest to the G7 presidency,” a China Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Our position on the issue of Taiwan is clear and external interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, as well as Xinjiang, is unacceptable,” Zhao Lijian said.

The diplomat noted that the G7 member states' attempts to slander China by accusing it of violating human rights will fail.

News.Az