China slams Rubio remarks on Tiananmen protests

Beijing strongly criticized U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, calling his remarks on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest an 'attack.'

“The erroneous statements by the US side maliciously distort historical facts, deliberately attack China’s political system and developmental path, and seriously interfere in China’s internal affairs,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it. We have lodged a solemn protest with the US side.”

The spokesman added: “As for the political turmoil that happened in the late 1980s, the Chinese government has long had a clear conclusion.”

Rubio said earlier the “world will never forget” what happened on June 4, even as Beijing “actively tries to censor the facts.”

“Today, we commemorate the bravery of the Chinese people who were killed as they tried to exercise their fundamental freedoms, as well as those who continue to suffer persecution as they seek accountability and justice for the events of June 4, 1989,” Rubio said in a statement.

Chinese troops and tanks forcibly cleared peaceful protesters from Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, after weeks-long demonstrations demanding greater political freedoms. The exact toll is unknown but hundreds died.

News.Az